Dead body discovered at entrance of Mississippi state park Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The body of a dead man was discovered at the entrance of a Mississippi state park.

The Delta Daily News reports that officials with the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Nov. 1 about a body lying near the entrance of the Great River Road State Park in Rosedale.

Deputies located the body of a deceased white male, identified as Billy Hamilton, 61, of Pace.

According to officials, Hamilton appears to have been shot.

According to family members, Hamilton was last seen on Halloween morning.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Hamilton’s 2004 White Chevrolet Silverado bearing tag number BL15336.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is still under investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department. Citizens with information about the case are encouraged to call the Bolivar County Sheriff Department at 662-843-5378 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.