Have you seen this missing Mississippi woman? Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has asked for the community’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Brittney Nicole Kwasinski, 33, was last seen Sunday morning about 10:30 in the Ecru area.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 165 pounds. She reportedly has a butterfly tatoo on the front of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 489-3915.