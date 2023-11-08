Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather pattern finally moving into the Magnolia State Published 7:50 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Rain chances are increasing and expanding across Mississippi. So many times the past few months, we’ve watched long-range and mid-range models showing decent rain chances only to dry up when we get to that point.

With the current pattern setting up, we’re seeing some rain chances beginning Thursday night and stretching through the weekend. We’re evening seeing some decent chances developing for the middle of next week!

Although we do have the chance for around an inch or two of rain in some places, others will only receive a trace, or none at all. This isn’t one of those huge systems that guarantees rainfall for the entire state, unfortunately.

Our wildfire danger will drop someone for some places that receive rainfall while other areas will remain quite dry.

North Mississippi

A mix of clouds and sun with showers moving into the area in the late afternoon. High of 72. Showers continue overnight with a thunderstorm possible. Low of 49.

Central Mississippi

Becoming cloudy with rain possible in the late afternoon and evening. High of 76. More showers overnight with a low of 52.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 81. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain. Low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog early. Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with more fog possible. A few showers are possible after midnight. Low of 64.