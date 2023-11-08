Two found dead on Mississippi vacation rental property. Investigation indicates it was likely murder-suicide. Published 6:46 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in a vacation rental on a Mississippi lake Wednesday.

The deaths are believed to be the result of a murder-suicide at a rental property on Eagle Lake in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, in a video on the Vicksburg Daily News, said his office received a 911 call Wednesday night from outside the county requesting a welfare check. The caller was reportedly concerned about a family member who may have been involved in a domestic situation at the rental property.

After failed attempts to gain entry at the property on Caravane Circle at Eagle Lake, Pace said deputies made contact with the original caller, who reported possible suicidal threats made by one of the persons in the trailer.

Deputies then made forced entry into the trailer and found two adults deceased from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation of the scene suggests the incident was a murder-suicide, Pace said.

Pace said the victims are from out of the county. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of family members by another agency, Pace said.