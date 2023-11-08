Woman accused of punching Mississippi Head Start teacher in the eye after disagreement over child’s paper work

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

A woman accused of punching a Mississippi teacher in the eye during an argument about a child’s paperwork turned herself in to police.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Brianna Shields was charged with simple assault on a teacher after an incident that happened at the Winston County Head Start on November 1.

Head Start is a Federal program that promotes school readiness for children from birth to age five.

The assault on a teacher charge is considered a felony.

Officials believe the incident happened during an argument about a child’s paperwork inside the Louisville, Mississippi, school.

Shields turned herself in on November 7 and was given a $5,000 bond.

 

 

