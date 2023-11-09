Clear your calendar! Mississippi university to host Pretty Woman, Foreigner, Travis Tritt, LeAnn Rimes, and other marquee performances Published 10:26 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is excited to reveal its Spring 2024 series, featuring a dynamic range of entertainment that includes Broadway musicals, country concerts, rock ‘n’ roll legends, and many other captivating programs. The spring performances round out the BPAC’s 29thseason of presenting, serving as the heart of live entertainment in the Delta.

Broadway is back at the BPAC with the first spring performance of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, set for Thursday, January 25. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

The energy keeps pulsing with DRUMLine Live, slated for Tuesday, February 6. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

KC and The Sunshine Band will shine a light on the darker winter months when they hit the BPAC stage on Thursday, February 22nd. With a music legacy spanning over four decades, KC and The Sunshine Band have been the driving force behind countless shaking booties and have left an indelible mark on an entire generation and culture. Led by the iconic Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, their music has not only stood the test of time but has continually found new relevance, gracing motion picture soundtracks, lighting up television shows, and becoming the soundtrack of national advertising campaigns.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, the band is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

Later that month the BPAC will shift gears from rock to country music, celebrating An Evening with Travis Tritt at the theater on Thursday, March 21. Thirty years after he launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. In 2021, Tritt released a new album with award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson) through Big Noise Music Group. The album marked Tritt’s first original album release in more than thirteen years.

On April 25, LeAnn Rimes will captivate audiences with stories spanning the breadth of her career as well as soulful acoustic performances in this intimate engagement. Bringing her the story… so far tour to the BPAC, Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. She has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Rounding out the season is Pretty Woman: The Musical, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, this new musical springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Featuring an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

The Bologna Performing Arts Center’s 2024 Spring Series is made possible through the generous support of its corporate sponsors. Premiere Sponsors include Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Needle Specialty Products Inc., Robinson Electric, and Wade Inc. Executive Sponsors are Bolivar Medical Center, Gainspoletti Financial Services, Guaranty Bank, Planters Bank, and Quality Steel. VIP Sponsors include Agriworld, Inc., BankPlus, Bayer, Cleveland State Bank, Cotton House Hotel, Entergy, Renasant Bank, and Visit Cleveland.

Annual Members will have exclusive access to a ticket presale from October 30-November 10. To become an Annual Member for 2023-2024 and secure early access to ticket sales, please visit www.bolognapac.com/support or call the office at 662-846-4625. Series Packages, offering one ticket to all seven Spring 2024 performances, will go on sale starting November 13. For a more personalized experience, custom “build your own” packages of at least three Main Stage performances will be available starting November 15. Individual tickets for all shows will be open to the public for purchase on November 17.

In addition to mainstage performances, the BPAC will offer programming geared toward K-12 audiences through the School-Time Matinee Series. Matinee performances include Giraffes Can’t Dance, on Thursday, February 15; Lightwire’s The Ugly Duckling on Thursday, February 29; and Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends on Tuesday, April 9. All events have two performance times at 9:30 and 11:30 am and tickets are $7 each. For more information, contact the arts education office at 662-846-4844.

The BPAC looks forward to a phenomenal spring performance roster and is eager to share those performances with the public and the greater Delta region. For more information on these and other Bologna Performing Arts Center programs, please contact the main office at 662-846-4625, or visit bolognapac.com.