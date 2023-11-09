Mississippi convicted sex offender charged with statutory rape Published 10:24 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

A Mississippi police department is investigating a reported statutory rape.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers were notified of the alleged crime Sunday.

After an investigation, Kendal S. Ackinson, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested for statutory rape Monday.

Ackinson made an appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Tuesday where bond was withheld.

According to TPD, he was found to be a convicted sex offender at the time of the reported statutory rape. More charges could be pending by other jurisdictions.