Mississippi man arrested for shooting domestic violence victim during altercation

Published 10:28 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has arrested a man for aggravated assault with a weapon when he reportedly shot a woman during a domestic violence altercation.

Covington County deputies responded to the domestic violence call in Mt. Olive Nov. 3. They arrested Benjamin White. According to the sheriff’s department, White and the victim got into a physical altercation and White allegedly shot her. The victim reportedly drove herself to a hospital and is still hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing. Bond was denied by Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney.

