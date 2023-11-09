Mississippi man dies in collision with 18-wheeler

Published 10:16 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler.

Justin Dale Pierce, 40, of Collins, was killed in a fatal crash in Covington County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred on U.S. 49 at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MHP said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pierce was traveling south on US-49 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a resident of Lambert, Mississippi, which was traveling north on US-49.

Pierce received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

 

More News

Mississippi US Senator proposes transferring two state historic sites to the National Park Service

Mississippi judge honored for her advocacy for rights of poor and marginalized

Substantial wildfires seen from satellite burning near Mississippi railroad tracks

Mississippi couple identified as victims of Eagle Lake murder-suicide

Print Article