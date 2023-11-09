Mississippi man dies in collision with 18-wheeler Published 10:16 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

A Mississippi man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler.

Justin Dale Pierce, 40, of Collins, was killed in a fatal crash in Covington County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred on U.S. 49 at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

MHP said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pierce was traveling south on US-49 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a resident of Lambert, Mississippi, which was traveling north on US-49.

Pierce received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.