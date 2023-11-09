Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather heading our way! Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

There are plenty of events scheduled the next couple days from prep football playoffs to Veterans Day celebrations, but it would be hard to find someone truly upset about the chance for a rainy weekend across Mississippi. With the chances for rain much higher than thunderstorms, most of the football games could be a little soggy without the risk for too many lightning delays.

Some models are calling for a continuous slow rainfall while others aren’t as aggressive, showing some showers developing throughout the next several hours. Although it would take more than 10 inches of rain to get us out of the drought, even a decent rainfall amount would help get us in a better place.

The frontal boundary is expected to slow down or stall, so we will have rain chances for a few days.

North Mississippi

Rain with a high of 54. Breezy. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 43.

Central Mississippi

Rain in the morning with a breezy high of 61. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Rain becoming likely again in the evening and overnight. Low of 48 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon and evening. High near 70. More showers overnight with a low of 54.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then showers likely. High near 76. Showers continue Friday night with a low of 59.