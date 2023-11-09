One of Louisiana’s best brunch spots soon to open new location in Mississippi Published 2:15 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

If breakfast potatoes layered with your choice of chicken fried steak, two eggs, cheese, grilled peppers and onions covered with white country gravy is your morning go-to wish then a new Mississippi restaurant will likely become your newest go-to brunch spot when it opens in a few weeks.

And if you don’t want chicken fried steak with those potatoes, you could also choose pulled pork or corned beef. Either way you stack them, the Fat Spoon Stacker will please the heartiest appetites.

Fat Spoon Cafe — arguably one of Louisiana’s favorite restaurants — will soon expand into Mississippi. In addition to three locations in Covington and Mandeville, Louisiana, Fat Spoon will soon open a new location at 1013 Government St. in Ocean Springs, according to a story by the Biloxi Sun Herald newspaper.

The newest chain will have the same menu that has made Fat Spoon the second most popular Louisiana Bruch Spots (just behind Brennan’s in New Orleans), according to the Best Things Louisiana website.

From their famous shrimp and grits with a cajun cream sauce to their tasty breakfast quesadillas or Belgian waffles with pecans or strawberries, Fat Spoon prides itself on providing a unique dining experience that puts a signature spin on classic dishes.

The restaurant will also serve lunch and dinner. Here is a link to the Fat Spoon Cafe website.