Substantial wildfires seen from satellite burning near Mississippi railroad tracks Published 6:49 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

In recent weeks, wildfires have become a common sight as residents in one Mississippi county continue to deal with the flames and smoke.

Two wildfires of substantial size are currently burning on Autrey Lane in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Volunteer Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.

Fire Information for Resource Management imagery by NASA shows there are two separate fires burning there at this time.

One is at 150 acres and the other is at about 176 acres bringing the total acreage of fire to 326 acres. Both fires were detected by the satellite at 9:18 p.m.

The fire is burning near the railroad tracks on Autrey Lane which is close to the Nola community between Heucks Retreat and Sontag.

Wind speeds are currently holding a sustained 7 mph out of the south and are forecast to drop slightly into the night.

Fire can spread quickly with wind and low humidity, both present at night.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Reid sent in a video of the fire along with pictures. The pictures shows flames crowning the trees meaning the fire is at a high enough intensity to burn the tops of trees.