Mississippi Skies: More rainy weather Saturday. Who will be the lucky ones to get some more precipitation? Published 11:58 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

After weeks and even months of a lack of rainfall, we’re finally in a period where rain chances are overperforming instead of fizzling out. Just about everyone has a decent chance of rainfall either during the day Saturday, Saturday night, or both.

The great news is a system is showing some mischief in the Gulf of Mexico. We’re not expecting anything dangerous to develop; only a good, soaking rainmaker that could bring several inches of precipitation to parts of the state the first of the week.

North Mississippi

A shower or two midday; otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 64. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday night with a few showers around. Low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with a few showers in the area in the afternoon. High of 62. Rain likely in the evening and overnight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Rain likely early, then cloudy with a high of 62. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. More rain in the evening and overnight with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Showers with a high of 68. Cloudy in the evening with a few more showers overnight. Low of 60.