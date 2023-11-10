Officers looking for woman who attempted to rob Mississippi bank

Published 1:29 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for a woman who attempted to rob a Mississippi bank.

There was an attempted robbery at Regions Bank in Bassfield Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a black female with her face covered, wearing a black hoody and white gloves rushed into the bank at approximately 3 p.m.

She was seen walking down Hawkins Avenue before entering the bank.

She pulled a gun, pointed it toward a clerk, and said, “This is not a joke.”

After a customer entered the bank, the suspect fled empty-handed on foot down General Robert E. Blount Drive.

She was picked up near Bassfield City Hall in a gray Jeep Renegade.

If you have any information regarding this incident and whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

 

