Two men arrested, accused of stealing from Mississippi deer camp after ATVs worth $41,000 turn up missing Published 8:22 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of two ATVs worth more than $41,000 from a Mississippi deer camp.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 6, Claiborne County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported break-in at Cypress Spring Deer Camp, located at 12048 Rodney Road.

Upon arrival, Sheriff Edward Goods and his deputies were met by Charlie Howard, an employee at the camp who then informed officers that two side-by-side ATVs valued at more than $41,000 were missing.

According to a release, Howard noticed the vehicles’ absence as well as an attempted theft of a 14-foot boat, which prompted him to contact authorities.

As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent that a recently terminated employee of the deer camp was a person of interest.

The individual’s termination just a few days prior led authorities to suspect his involvement in the theft due to his knowledge of the camp’s layout and operations.

Video footage and additional evidence were examined, and Wildlife and Fisheries Agent Terry Miles was enlisted to patrol the area later that evening.

During his patrol, Miles observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the deer camp and decided to conduct a traffic stop. He promptly called for assistance from the sheriff’s department.

As the subjects were questioned during the ensuing investigation, a confession was obtained regarding the ATV theft.

The suspects, William Strong 25, and Lucas Smith, 22, were subsequently charged with criminal trespassing and grand larceny.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a third suspect, Kaitlyn Danella Jones, in connection with this case.

Goods said he would like to give special thanks to Sergeant Mitch Hoskins and Agent Terry Miles in the recovery of the two ATVs, which have since been returned to their owner, William Bradley Clark.