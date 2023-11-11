Audio recordings shed light on case involving son of former Miss Mississippi, now accused of grisly murder Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Audio recordings are revealing new details in the case of Sam Haskell IV, the son of a former Miss Mississippi who investigators believe killed his wife after a woman’s dismembered torso was found in a dumpster near his home.

The parents of Haskell’s wife are also missing and unaccounted for.

Haskell, 35, is the son of Miss Mississippi 1977 Mary Donnelly Haskell and Emmy-winning mega-producer Sam Haskell III, who now retired, represented entertainers like Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, and other A-list stars.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested Wednesday at a mall in Topanga, California after the human remains were found in a dumpster in Encino.

Audio recordings from the Los Angeles Police Department indicate that officers were dispatched to Haskell’s home after receiving reports of a possible dead body.

In the recordings, a dispatcher is heard saying that the person reporting the crime was outside the Topanga Police Station.

Officials say the radio call came in on the evening of Nov.7, the day before a homeless man found the dismembered torso in the dumpster.

Officials say when officers went to Haskell’s house, nothing was found. When they returned to the house on Wednesday, after the human remains were found in the dumpster, officers found blood inside the house.

The LAPD hasn’t confirmed details on who made that initial call, but say when they returned to the home Wednesday, they found blood inside.

The human remains found in the dumpster have been sent to a lab for DNA testing. Results of the tests have not been released, but investigators believe them to be of Mei Haskell.

Meanwhile, Haskell’s wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents are missing. According to officials, the couple’s three children were located at their school Wednesday and are being cared for.

According to news reports, a homeless man looking through a commercial trash dumpster found the dismembered torso and called 911. Security video from that area reportedly led police back to the Haskell home, where they found blood and other evidence.

Samuel Haskel is being held on $2 million bond.