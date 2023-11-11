Mississippi Skies: Wet weather on the way. How much rain is possible? Published 10:17 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

Sunday will include plenty of clouds for most of us except upstate, but the main story is the rain possibilities in a couple of days.

Monday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Monday night will be a time of transition for some, especially in the southern part of the state. We could have some heavy rain as a system in the Gulf moves along the coastline. Tuesday and Tuesday night look wet with a few inches of rain possible in places. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, but we’re not expecting anything severe at this time.

We’ll have more specific details about timing and locations on Monday.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 69. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 50.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 71. A few sprinkles possible overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 55.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning. High of 73. Cloudy Sunday night with a low of 58.