Report of wreck leads to investigation of three dead bodies in bullet ridden vehicle along Mississippi roadway Published 11:05 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is investigating three homicides after a bullet ridden vehicle was found wrecked along a roadway.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call Friday night about 9:24 from a passerby that a vehicle had run off the road and was possibly on fire on Casino Center Drive in Robinsonville.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to the scene at approximately 9:26 p.m. and saw the vehicle had struck a pole. After discovering the vehicle had been riddled with bullet holes, TCSO immediately initiated a homicide investigation.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, State Investigator from the MS Bureau of Investigation, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is also assisting with the Investigation. Going forward, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is also being requested to assist with the investigation as evidence and information is developed surrounding the use of firearms in this incident.

The victims were identified by law enforcement while on scene through knowledge and confirmation of identifications collected. All three victims, identified as two black males and one black female, have been transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy located in Jackson.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office now has an active investigation concerning the homicides of:

Deshun Montarrio Isabell, 24 years old, of Tunica

Steven Dewayne Burts, 23 years old, of Dundee

Tednequa Tenice Moore, 25 years old, of Robinsonville

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about these homicides to please notify the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.