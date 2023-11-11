Woman’s body found on Mississippi road

Published 10:22 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found on a roadway Saturday.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Terry Road near Lebanon Pine Grove Road about 4 a.m. An unresponsive white female was found in the road. She was reported to have been wearing a Hinds Community College – Rankin Campus t-shirt, black leggings, and a burgundy Pucket Wolves jacket.

Although there were visible signs of injuries, the sheriff’s department couldn’t confirm a cause of death Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 601-352-1521.

