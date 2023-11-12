Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather begins Monday night for parts of the Magnolia State Published 10:57 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

Monday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week for many areas of Mississippi, but we’d be sure most people don’t mind a cool, moist stretch of days to help take care of the extreme drought conditions.

Although rain could start as early as Monday evening for people in southern Mississippi, some of us will remain sunny Monday with some clouds moving in later in the evening and overnight. The heavy rain begins Tuesday towards the coast and southern Mississippi and moves inland. Although northern areas won’t receive as much rain as the southern region, just about everyone should get at least some measurable rainfall over a two-day period.

Even with this system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, we’re not expecting severe weather; however, some showers may be heavy, we may see a couple thunderstorms, and we could have some gusty winds at times.

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Hancock and Harrison counties. If your area is prone to flooding, please take precautions now.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Becoming mostly cloudy Monday night with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 69. Becoming cloudy in the evening with a few showers overnight. Low of 52.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a shower or two in the afternoon. High of 69. Showers becoming likely overnight with a low of 52.

Gulf Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High of 70. Cloudy Monday night with showers becoming likely. Breezy with a low of 57.