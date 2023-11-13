Mississippi man charged with threatening woman with firearm after leading police on car and foot chase into a Walmart Published 9:31 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

A Mississippi teen has been arrested for multiple charges including threatening a female with a firearm. He was arrested after fleeing from a service station to a Walmart store.

The Starkville Police Department has charged Nickolas Jackson, 19, of Natchez, with failure to stop when officer signals (felony fleeing), simple assault by threats, two counts of disturbance of a business, resisting arrest, concealed deadly weapon, and no tag for a Sunday morning incident that ended at Walmart on Hwy. 12 West.

Jackson is accused of threatening a female with a firearm at Sprint Mart, 831 Highway 12 West. Officers made contact with the vehicle which then fled to Walmart. Jackson exited the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit into the store.

Officers were able to successfully contain Jackson and apprehend him shortly after entering the store. A firearm was recovered. No one was injured during the tense, dangerous situation.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or use the anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.