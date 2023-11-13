Mississippi Skies: Gulf low arrives Tuesday; rainy weather to hang around a couple days Published 9:24 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

The day for which many of us have been waiting is finally here! The low we’ve been tracking for several days is finally getting closer to Mississippi, bringing chances for rain – sometimes heavy – across the state.

Although we won’t have widespread showers across northern Mississippi, the rest of the state should pick up some decent amounts Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. Southern Mississippi could get a few inches of rain, especially along the Gulf Coast.

The inland flooding risk is low because it’s so dry, but there could be some roadway ponding or slight flooding in parts of Mississippi, especially along and easy of I-55. Since this is a tropical system, bands of sometimes heavy rain will move from south to north and may train over the same locations.

On the coast, flood warnings and advisories are in effect. According to the National Weather Service, strong easterly winds will bring elevated tides leading to coastal flooding.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a few showers. Low of 47.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with a high of 66. Rain likely in the evening and overnight. Low of 49.

South Mississippi

Showers likely with fog in the afternoon. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. High of 60. Rain with a thunderstorm possible in the evening and overnight. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Showers. Breezy with a high of 63. Showers continue into the evening and overnight with a thunderstorm or two possible. Low of 55.