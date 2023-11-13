Newman’s Own to give away $100k; vote for Mississippi food program to send some money here Published 9:29 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Newman’s Own Foundation, the private foundation founded by legendary actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist Paul Newman to carry on his legacy of giving away 100% of all the profits and royalties it receives from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverages, today announced the launch of Newman’s Own $100k Community Giveaway. As part of this new initiative, Newman’s Own Foundation invites members of the public to join the Newman’s Own Community Fund and vote from a shortlist of selected food justice organizations to determine which will receive a share of more than $100,000 in funding.

As we approach the holiday season, food justice for children and families remains a pressing issue. According to the recent annual report by The U.S. Department of Agriculture, 13.4 million children lived in households that experienced food insecurity in 2022, up 44.6 percent from 2021. Newman’s Own Foundation has been working with leading, community-based food justice organizations as part of its mission to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity. For the Newman’s Own $100k Community Giveaway, the Foundation has shortlisted 15 of its 2023 grantee partners that are working towards addressing the root causes of food insecurity for children, with an emphasis on nutritious food in schools and indigenous food justice.

“Leading up to Giving Tuesday, we’re doing something different and asking the public to vote and help us give away more than $100,000 to support food justice for kids,” said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO, Newman’s Own Foundation. “It’s unacceptable that children go to school hungry in this country. Now more than ever, we know that we need to work with incredible community-based organizations that can address root causes and bring forth community-based solutions including relying on centuries of indigenous wisdom when it comes to regenerative agriculture and healthy eating to promote food justice for kids.”

To participate, members of the public may register for free with Newman’s Own Community Fund and then cast their vote. Donations are also welcome, and Newman’s Own Foundation will match the first $10,000 raised from the public, increasing the overall size of the giveaway.

Voting is open now, with each individual eligible to vote once in each category. Final votes must be cast by November 28, 2023, at 11:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Based on the total number of votes, Newman’s Own Foundation will offer three prizes for each of the two program areas (Nutritious Food in Schools and Indigenous Food Justice): $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 as well as a share of the pooled funds raised and matched in addition.

The participating organizations in the Newman’s Own $100k Community Giveaway are:

For Nutritious Food in Schools:

For Indigenous Food Justice: