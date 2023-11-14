Mississippi boat maker refuses to let tornado sink company’s future, announces $7.96 million expansion with 50 new jobs Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A Mississippi fishing boat manufacturer didn’t let a tornado dictate its future.

The company did not walk away from the community it serves, and instead of rebuilding and repairing its Amory facilities, Avid Boats decided to renovate, expand and create 50 new jobs.

“Despite the challenges we faced with the tornado, we are not just rebuilding; we are expanding,” Avid Boats owner Phillip Faulkner said. “This expansion is a testament to our dedication to producing high-quality aluminum fishing boats and our belief in Mississippi’s economic future. We are grateful for the support of Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi Development Authority, Monroe County Board of Supervisors and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. With this investment, we look forward to creating new jobs and contributing to the prosperity of Monroe County for years to come.”

According to an MDA news release, the Monroe County project is a $7.96 million investment.

In March, a tornado significantly damaged the manufacturing facility.

As a result, Avid is rebuilding and expanding from its original 85,000-square-foot facility to 100,000 square feet to accommodate current needs and future growth.

“It’s so great to see Avid Boats rebuilding and expanding in Monroe County,” Reeves said. “Mississippians’ resiliency is unparalleled, and this is another prime example of that. Mississippi’s economy is growing stronger every day thanks to home-grown businesses like Avid, and the state was proud to partner with them on this important project. I’m grateful for Avid Boats’ commitment to Mississippi and the people of Monroe County.”

Avid Boats produces high-quality aluminum fishing boats from its headquarters in Amory.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for construction, as well as through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Monroe County, with its active support, including the conveyance of the real property for the facility’s construction, will also play a key role in assisting with the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2024. Avid plans to fill the new jobs over the next five years.