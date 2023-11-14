Mississippi drivers can get 55 cents off per gallon of gas at this service station Thursday Published 10:01 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

On Thursday, November 16, Circle K is hosting a Circle K Fuel Day “Pop Up” with savings of up to 30 Cents per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time. At 550 participating locations selling Circle K brand fuel across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle, customers can fuel up and receive the deal at the pump.

Customers who sign up for Inner Circle, Circle K’s free membership rewards program, will receive an introductory 25-cents per gallon discount on their first five fuel ups – which can be stacked with the up to 30-cent discount during the Fuel Day pop up event to save up to 55-cents per gallon.

“We know many people are hitting the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, so we are very pleased to help make those travel plans a little easier – and thank our customers for their loyalty with great savings at the pump,” said Julie Rodgers, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Gulf Coast Business Unit.

To find participating locations, use the Store Locator on circlek.com – or look for the Circle K brand on fuel canopies. The recently acquired Mapco sites in the state of AL and MS will not be participating in Fuel Day.

Customers can trust Circle K to fuel their journey with Circle K Premium fuel that offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance.

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during Circle K’s Holiday Fuel Savings on November 16, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm.