Mississippi man last seen a week ago reported missing by University of Arkansas Police Published 5:22 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Arkansas officials have issued a statewide alert after a Mississippi man was reported missing by the University of Arkansas Police Department.

Austin Goldsmith, 29, originally from Poplarville, Mississippi, was last seen leaving the Arkansas Union on Nov.8 at 9:30 p.m.

University police report that Goldsmith drives a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Mississippi license plate “PRE9859.”

Goldsmith is 5′08 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the University of Arkansas Police Department at 479-575-2222.