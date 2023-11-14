Mississippi Skies: Will our rainy weather continue Wednesday? Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Most of us are going to have another wet, cool, breezy day Wednesday, at least through the morning. The low traveling along the Gulf Coast, wrapping rain and winds across the state.

We’ll start to warm up and dry out Thursday, but we’ll have another round of rain chances Friday and again next week. We’ll see what happens with our forecast models, but we could drop to more seasonable temperatures in time for Thanksgiving.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 47.

Central Mississippi

Showers likely in the morning, then a few sprinkles in the afternoon with fog possible. Cloudy with a high of 57. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. A few more showers possible in the evening with fog. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 50. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with rain and fog early. High near 59 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Cloudy overnight with fog and a shower or two possible. Low of 53 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms in the morning, then widespread rain. Cloudy with a high near 63. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Cloudy Wednesday night with a few more showers possible. Low of 56.