Trail of blood leads police to dead body of Mississippi man, but not to any suspects Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Police say that a trail of blood led them to the dead body of a Mississippi man but not to any suspects.

Biloxi Police are still searching for those responsible for the death of Marcus Moore, 31, from Biloxi.

Officials say Moore was killed in a shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller Avenue in Biloxi.

According to the Harrison County Coroners office Moore was killed after being shot several times.

When police arrived at the scene of the reported shooting, they discovered a trail of blood in the 500 block of Esters Boulevard which led them to Moore’s body.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case, according to police.