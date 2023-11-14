Woman arrested after reportedly throwing electronic devices over Mississippi jail fence for inmates to use Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

One woman was arrested after she reportedly threw electronic devices over a Mississippi jail fence for inmates to use.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports that Chasity Jordan, of Magnolia, was arrested.

Deputies investigated reports of contraband at the Pike County Jail.

During the investigation, it was learned that Jordan threw electronic devices over the fence for inmates Devonte Taylor and Nicholas Johnston.

Jordan was charged with Furnishing Unauthorized Electronic Devices to a Prisoner and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

Devonte Taylor and Nicholas Johnston were charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

In connection to the case, it was learned that Takela Quinn, a contracted employee with Summit Foods, was attempting to provide inmates with illegal contraband.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Takela Quinn. She has an active Felony Warrant for Furnishing Unauthorized Electronic Device to a Prisoner. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Takela Quinn is encouraged to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141 and leave an anonymous tip.