Former Mississippi police officer arrested on federal charges Published 10:46 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

A former Mississippi police officer has ended up on the other side of the law.

The Winona Times reports that former Winona Police officer Tanareika Williams, 25, of Black Hawk, was arrested on Nov. 6.

Williams faces federal charges of aiding and abetting a fugitive in the possession of and disposal of a firearm.

Williams was indicted after an investigation was completed by the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The indictments are connected to an incident in August 2022, when Williams claimed to be a victim of a hostage situation, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Williams is currently out on bond, which was set at $10,000.