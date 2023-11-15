Former Mississippi police officer arrested on federal charges

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi police officer has ended up on the other side of the law.

The Winona Times reports that former Winona Police officer Tanareika Williams, 25, of Black Hawk, was arrested on Nov. 6.

Williams faces federal charges of aiding and abetting a fugitive in the possession of and disposal of a firearm.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Williams was indicted after an investigation was completed by the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The indictments are connected to an incident in August 2022, when Williams claimed to be a victim of a hostage situation, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Williams is currently out on bond, which was set at $10,000.

More News

Mississippi trooper under investigation

Mississippi drivers can get 55 cents off per gallon of gas at this service station Thursday

Mississippi Skies: Will our rainy weather continue Wednesday?

Trail of blood leads police to dead body of Mississippi man, but not to any suspects

Print Article