Human body parts reported by laborer hired by son of former Miss Mississippi, according to Los Angeles DA Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The son of a former Miss Mississippi and Hollywood movie producer allegedly hired laborers to carry several heavy black plastic bags from his Los Angeles apartment one day before he was arrested for the murders of his wife and her parents.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, one of laborers reportedly opened one of the bags to find human body parts.

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today announced the filing of three murder charges against Samuel Haskell in the deaths of his wife, Mei Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, in Tarzana.

“These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims’ loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served.,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime.”

Samuel Bond Haskell, 35, is charged with three counts of murder.

The special circumstance of multiple murders is also alleged.

Haskell’s arraignment was continued to 12/08/2023 in Division 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The victims, who lived in the Tarzana residence with Haskell and the couple’s three young children, were last seen on or about November 6.

On November 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Tarzana. One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts. They called 911 and reported the incident.

That same day, Haskell was allegedly observed and photographed a short distance from his home disposing a large trash bag into a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

On November 8, an individual who was looking through the same dumpster found a torso in a trash bag and called 911.

Haskell was arrested on November 8 and is being held on no bail.

If convicted as charged, Haskell will face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Major Crimes Division and is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.