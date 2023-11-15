Man facing armed robbery charges after pulling gun, taking car outside Mississippi library

Published 10:50 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a man outside a library Tuesday.

On Nov. 14 around 2 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded with Tupelo Police Department to the Lee County Library on Jefferson St.

It was reported that a male victim was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was taken. With the quick action of Lee County 911, the description of the vehicle was promptly given to the Tupelo Police Department.

A unit from the Street Crimes Unit located it and confirmed it was the vehicle taken. Once emergency lights were initiated, the driver began to flee from officers heading south on Highway 45.

The vehicle continued south on Highway 45 where it crashed just south of the Verona exit. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 19-year-old Jaylen Dyjuan Craddieth of Tupelo.

Also located inside the vehicle was the firearm used in the commission of the crime. Craddieth is being held by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for the investigation of Armed Robbery.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges will be brought against the suspect.

