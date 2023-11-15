Mississippi Skies: Thursday’s weather will include a variety of conditions across the state Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

We’ll begin transitioning from our coastal front to more stable weather Thursday with some regions of the state having some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Although our weather included beneficial rainfall for many of us, the same system has delivered tornadoes and other damaging storms to Florida.

After a calmer weekend, we’ll be awaiting our next strong front to move through. We’ll have another chance for rain early next week before much cooler temperatures arrive in time for Thanksgiving.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 70. Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night with a slight chance of rain. Low of 55.

Central Mississippi

Drizzle and sprinkles in the morning. Becoming partly sunny with a high of 68. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of showers. Low of 54.

South Mississippi

Drizzle early with sprinkles or a shower in the afternoon. Fog early. Mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 55.

Gulf Coast

Showers and sprinkles in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 60.