Mississippi Skies: Thursday’s weather will include a variety of conditions across the state
Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023
We’ll begin transitioning from our coastal front to more stable weather Thursday with some regions of the state having some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Although our weather included beneficial rainfall for many of us, the same system has delivered tornadoes and other damaging storms to Florida.
After a calmer weekend, we’ll be awaiting our next strong front to move through. We’ll have another chance for rain early next week before much cooler temperatures arrive in time for Thanksgiving.
North Mississippi
Sunny with a high of 70. Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night with a slight chance of rain. Low of 55.
Central Mississippi
Drizzle and sprinkles in the morning. Becoming partly sunny with a high of 68. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of showers. Low of 54.
South Mississippi
Drizzle early with sprinkles or a shower in the afternoon. Fog early. Mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 55.
Gulf Coast
Showers and sprinkles in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 60.