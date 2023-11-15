Mississippi trooper under investigation Published 6:24 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

A Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper is under investigation, according to a Jackson television station.

Although the station confirmed the investigation, information from the state agency is extremely limited. WLBT reported the unidentified trooper has undisclosed allegations.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been made aware of these serious allegations involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper,” DPS spokesman Bailey Martin reportedly told WLBT. “A formal complaint has not been filed with the Mississippi Highway Patrol regarding the alleged incident; however, an internal investigation is being conducted.”