Mississippi trooper under investigation

Published 6:24 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper is under investigation, according to a Jackson television station.

Although the station confirmed the investigation, information from the state agency is extremely limited. WLBT reported the unidentified trooper has undisclosed allegations.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been made aware of these serious allegations involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper,” DPS spokesman Bailey Martin reportedly told WLBT. “A formal complaint has not been filed with the Mississippi Highway Patrol regarding the alleged incident; however, an internal investigation is being conducted.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mississippi drivers can get 55 cents off per gallon of gas at this service station Thursday

Mississippi Skies: Will our rainy weather continue Wednesday?

Trail of blood leads police to dead body of Mississippi man, but not to any suspects

Nightclub suing Mississippi mayor, aldermen and police chief for $1 million. Owners say city trying to ‘unlawfully’ shut them down.

Print Article