Woman arrested after reportedly hitting woman she knew with her vehicle outside Mississippi univerisity campus

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly hit another woman she knew with her car and then left the scene Tuesday evening.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the incident occurred at the intersection of Blackjack and Blair Roads near the campus of Mississippi State University.

When deputies responded to the call, they reportedly found the victim was found lying in the road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Destiny Mack, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officials report that Mack knew the woman who she reportedly hit with her vehicle.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

 

More News

Man who reportedly stole car in Louisiana with 3-month-old child inside arrested in Mississippi

Mississippi records first pediatric death for current flu season

Human body parts reported by laborer hired by son of former Miss Mississippi, according to Los Angeles DA

Former Mississippi police officer arrested on federal charges

Print Article