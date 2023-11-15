Woman arrested after reportedly hitting woman she knew with her vehicle outside Mississippi univerisity campus Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly hit another woman she knew with her car and then left the scene Tuesday evening.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the incident occurred at the intersection of Blackjack and Blair Roads near the campus of Mississippi State University.

When deputies responded to the call, they reportedly found the victim was found lying in the road.

Destiny Mack, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officials report that Mack knew the woman who she reportedly hit with her vehicle.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.