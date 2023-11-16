Former clerk for Mississippi tax collector accused of embezzling thousands after tinkering with vehicle registration transactions Published 1:43 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

The former deputy clerk in a Mississippi county tax collector’s office has been arrested for embezzlement and computer fraud.

Hollie Summers, a former clerk with the Lawrence County Tax Collector’s Office, is accused of reversing transactions for vehicle registration and renewals.

The arrest was announced by State Auditor Shad White.

Summers was employed by the Tax Collector’s office from August 2017 to March 2022.

Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“There is zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi,” White said. “For anyone else stealing out there, you should know that we are watching. Thank you to Lawrence County Tax Collector Sherry Hyde-Thames for reporting Summers as soon as she was aware of her alleged crimes.”

Summers faces up to 40 years and $15,000 in fines if convicted.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office will prosecute the case.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Summers’ employment as the Lawrence County Tax Collector Deputy Clerk.

Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Summers will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.