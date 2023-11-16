Grapefruit, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in October

Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Stacker

Grapefruit, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in October

After more than a year of historic inflation, grocery prices are staying relatively steady. Prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 and have seen more moderate monthly inflation since then. In October, the cost of groceries rose 0.3% over September prices.

A drop in the spring was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had risen dramatically in price—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

The overall cost of groceries in October was up 2.1% from 2022, which is more consistent with the annual inflation rate that the Fed has been trying for with its persistent interest rate hikes.

Overall inflation has finally cooled following a period of historically high inflation in the past couple of years. A series of major social and economic events caused the spike, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand.

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Bananas in a pile.

Canva

#18. Bananas (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.2%
– Annual change in cost: -1.3%
– October 2023 cost: $0.63

Closeup of white eggs in a carton.

Canva

#17. Eggs (per dozen)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
– Annual change in cost: -39.4%
– October 2023 cost: $2.07

A plastic clear container of chocolate chip cookies.

pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#16. Chocolate chip cookies (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
– Annual change in cost: +5.3%
– October 2023 cost: $5.13

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket.

Canva

#15. Beef steaks (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
– Annual change in cost: +11.6%
– October 2023 cost: $10.83

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket.

Canva

#14. Malt beverages (per 16 ounces)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +3.7%
– October 2023 cost: $1.75

Bright red tomatoes with green tops.

Canva

#13. Tomatoes (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%
– Annual change in cost: -5.5%
– October 2023 cost: $1.87

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Whole chicken (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%
– Annual change in cost: +3.4%
– October 2023 cost: $1.93

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

MM Stock // Shutterstock

#11. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gallon)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.4%
– Annual change in cost: +5.2%
– October 2023 cost: $6.04

Romaine lettuce leaves.

Canva

#10. Romaine lettuce (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: -13.4%
– October 2023 cost: $2.72

A spoonful of ground coffee.

Canva

#9. Ground coffee (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: -3.6%
– October 2023 cost: $6.18

A loaf of sliced white bread on a cutting board.

Canva

#8. White bread (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: +10.4%
– October 2023 cost: $2.00

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#7. Ground beef (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.7%
– Annual change in cost: +6.9%
– October 2023 cost: $5.67

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.

Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#6. Potato chips (per 16 ounces)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.8%
– Annual change in cost: +4.4%
– October 2023 cost: $6.68

Ham on platter.

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#5. Ham (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.2%
– Annual change in cost: +5.1%
– October 2023 cost: $4.66

Baskets of naval oranges.

Canva

#4. Navel oranges (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.4%
– Annual change in cost: -2.1%
– October 2023 cost: $1.69

A grocery store shelf filled with various brands of bread.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#3. Whole wheat bread (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +5.2%
– Annual change in cost: +11.9%
– October 2023 cost: $2.67

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate.

Keith Homan // Shutterstock

#2. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 ounces)

– One-month increase in cost: +7.1%
– Annual change in cost: +33.7%
– October 2023 cost: $3.67

Orange and pink grapefruit.

Kvitka Fabian // Shutterstock

#1. Grapefruit (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +9.4%
– Annual change in cost: Not available
– October 2023 cost: $1.83

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten.

