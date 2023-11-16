Lettuce, beans, and other groceries that dropped in price in October

Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Stacker

Lettuce, beans, and other groceries that dropped in price in October

Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases dating to September 2020.

So far since then, grocery prices have remained relatively steady, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In October, prices inflated by 0.3% compared to September, and were up 2.1% from October 2022. Prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Overall inflation is cooling after a series of interest rate hikes by the Fed to temper the record inflation plaguing Americans over the past two years.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in October, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#11. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
– Annual change in cost: -15.8%
– October 2023 cost: $2.62

A wooden scoop in white flour.

Canva

#10. All-purpose white flour (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.5%
– Annual change in cost: +5.2%
– October 2023 cost: $0.56

The cheese section of the grocery store.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#9. American processed cheese (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.6%
– Annual change in cost: +3.5%
– October 2023 cost: $4.74

Dried macaroni noodles.

Canva

#8. Spaghetti and macaroni (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +3.8%
– October 2023 cost: $1.40

A grocery shelf filled with gallons of whole milk.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#7. Whole milk (per gallon)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1%
– Annual change in cost: -6.1%
– October 2023 cost: $3.93

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.

06photo // Shutterstock

#6. Wine (per liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.2%
– Annual change in cost: -0.8%
– October 2023 cost: $13.51

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table.

Jiri Hera // Shutterstock

#5. Long-grain white rice (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.1%
– Annual change in cost: -0.3%
– October 2023 cost: $0.96

A display of lemons at a grocery store.

Canva

#4. Lemons (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.2%
– Annual change in cost: -3.1%
– October 2023 cost: $2.03

Person picking up potato in supermarket.

Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#3. White potatoes (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.9%
– Annual change in cost: +1.5%
– October 2023 cost: $1.01

Various dried beans in burlap sacks.

Peangdao // Shutterstock

#2. Dried beans (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.2%
– Annual change in cost: -3%
– October 2023 cost: $1.63

Baskets of iceberg lettuce wrapped in plastic at the grocery store.

Canva

#1. Iceberg lettuce (per pound)

– One-month decrease in cost: -8.3%
– Annual change in cost: Not available
– October 2023 cost: $1.52

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten.

