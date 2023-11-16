Man charged with capital murder in death of Mississippi man walking his dog

Published 11:08 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

 

A man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a man shot while walking his dog.

WJTV in Jackson reports that Yazoo Police officers arrested Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown in connection with the death of Tyjuwan Wyatt.

Wyatt was shot and killed on Oct. 1 while walking his dog on 13th Street in Yazoo City.

Brown was investigated a month and a half later on Nov. 15 after officers received a tip about Brown’s whereabouts.

After a short chase near Jackson Avenue and 11th Street, Brown was taken into custody.

Brown has been charged with capital murder.

 

