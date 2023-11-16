Mississippi community mourns death of 34-year-old high school principal Published 6:23 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Students, faculty and community members are mourning the death of a Mississippi high school principal.

Wilkinson County High School posted news of principal Robert Benson Jr.’s death on its Facebook page.

“A truly great principal is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget,” the post began.

Benson died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Nov. 1 involving an 18-wheeler.

“It is with heavy hearts that we the faculty, staff and student body of Wilkinson County High School announce the passing of our principal, mentor & friend Mr. Robert Benson, Jr.” the post said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Benson Family at this difficult time. You will live forever in our hearts.”

Benson was 34 years old.