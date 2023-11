Mississippi man dies after car collides with semi-truck Thursday Published 3:53 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

A Mississippi man died early Thursday morning when his car collided with a semi-truck.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that William Bland, 31, of Eupora died in the wreck which occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 50 in Clay County.

According to reports Bland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck involved in the wreck was airlifted to the hospital.