Mississippi man lands on county’s most wanted list

Published 10:39 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has identified a Laurel man as being their most wanted person.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office released information that Frank Alonzo Nixon is wanted in connection with several auto burglaries in the county on Sept. 25. According to the department, he’s listed on NCIC as a wanted person and anyone with information is asked to call 601-765-8281.

The department previously released information on Oct. 31 that three people were also charged in the string of auto burglaries.

“One female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud and 18 counts of accessory after the facts of auto burglary,” the information reads. “The bond was set at $210,000.00. The other female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud. Bond was set at $60,000.00. The juvenile male was charged with 18 counts of auto burglary and is currently in Jones County jail. More arrests are pending in the investigation.”

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office responded to several auto burglaries in the morning of Sept. 25. Items taken from these vehicles were cash, wallets, and weapons. The main location of these burglaries was in the eastern part of the county, north and south of Highway 84.

