Mississippi man sentenced for child exploitation; 7k images and videos found Published 10:32 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

A Crystal Springs man was sentenced Monday for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Jesse Wayne Lamb Jr., 57, was sentenced by Judge Tomika Irving to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with seven years to serve day-for-day without the possibility of parole, and five years post-release supervision. Lamb will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

The case originated with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Upon investigation, Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office discovered 7,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

“Thanks to a tip to the Cyber Tipline, we were able to stop a predator who had violated the innocence of hundreds of children,” Fitch said. “It is my hope that this case will serve as an important reminder to everyone to step forward if you suspect a child is being exploited. One call or report could begin the journey to justice for a young life and spare countless others from ever being abused.”

Anyone who has information about a child being sexually exploited online is asked to report it to 800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by the NCMEC and tips are reported to the Attorney General’s Office. Reports can also be made online at www.cybertipline.org.