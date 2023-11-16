Mississippi Skies: First severe weather event of the fall is on the horizon Published 10:26 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

While some of us will experience more rain and clouds on Friday, we’re preparing for the first potential fall severe weather event.

The latest models show a strong cold front that’s expected to bring much cooler temperatures in time for Thanksgiving will move through the region early next week. This cold front has the potential to bring severe weather to parts of the state, mainly Monday and Monday night.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Level 2 risk, mainly for southern Mississippi into southern Alabama. A Level 1 risk circles the Level 2 and covers most of the remaining Mississippi and Alabama communities. Specific areas can fluctuate this many days out so we’ll keep updating about this weather event.

Right now, we don’t have any specifics on the modes of severe weather expected. Since it’s been so long since our last severe weather event, it wouldn’t hurt to spend a little time this weekend checking severe weather kits, especially for working batteries and fresh bottled water.

North Mississippi

Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Becoming partly cloudy with an isolated shower in the evening. Overnight low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the day. High of 70. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers possible in the evening, then sprinkles overnight. Low of 50.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly cloudy. A shower or two is possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 74. Mostly cloudy overnight with some sprinkles. Low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 76. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of 58.