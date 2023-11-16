Texas man pleads guilty to bilking taxpayers out of $400,000 in COVID loans using Mississippi bank accounts Published 9:29 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

A Texas man pleaded guilty to defrauding taxpayers out of $400,000 in COVID loans using Mississippi bank accounts.

According to court documents, Ganiyu Abayomi Jimoh, 30, of Houston, Texas, conspired with others to commit wire fraud by opening numerous bank accounts in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties using other individuals’ personal identifying information, then fraudulently applying for multiple Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). In August and September 2020, Jimoh received four direct deposits from the SBA totaling $439,500.

At the time of the instant offense, Jimoh was on federal bond out of the Southern District of Texas. Although Jimoh was from Houston, Texas, he traveled to Mississippi on multiple occasions to visit different banks. Jimoh could be seen on video surveillance of many of the bank transactions.

Jimoh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis made the announcement.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie is prosecuting the case.