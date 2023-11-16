These Christmas tree lightings across Mississippi will help kick off your holiday. Which one is close to you? Published 10:06 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Nothing kicks off the Christmas season like hot chocolate, holiday music and thousands of twinkling lights — and, for some communities, a few fireworks and Santa Claus.

No matter which corner of Mississippi you may live in, communities across the Magnolia State will be celebrating gathered in parks and town squares for the ever-popular lighting of the town Christmas tree.

Here is a list of a few of Mississippi communities who will be counting down to Christmas and the lighting of the tree.

Which one is closest to you?

OXFORD

When: Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19

Where: Oxford Square

Join Santa Claus to ring in the start of the holiday season. The ceremonial lighting of the canopy of lights on the Square captures the season’s magic and transports you into a Hallmark movie.

Click here for more

VICKSBURG

When: Staring at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: Washington Street Park

The holiday season kicks off in Vicksburg on Friday, Nov. 24 at the City of Vicksburg Tree Lighting with live entertainment, kids activities, and of course, Santa! The festivities continue with Vicksburg Main Street’s Downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House from 1:30 pm – 5 pm on Sunday, November 26th and be giving a poinsettia for every $25 spent at downtown retail shops. Live music, refreshments, and special Christmas deals will also be offered. The Holiday Express Train will be at 1010 Levee Street Station at the foot of Grove Street at 4 pm. The six-car train will bring Santa Claus for a visit with kids and offer visual displays inside and out for young and old alike. This event is free and open to the public.

BROOKHAVEN

When: Starting at 6 p.m on Friday, Nov. 24

Where: Downtown Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Tourism Council is hosting an Inaugural Tree Lighting. The night will consist of live music, free hot chocolate served by Sipsy Mobile Drinks, face painting and pictures with Santa in the Log Cabin.

Click here for more

NATCHEZ

When: Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Intersection of Main and Commerce streets in downtown Natchez

Natchez has celebrated the lighting of its Christmas Tree for many years. The tradition started with a real tree anchored in the center of downtown Natchez at the intersection of Main and Commerce Streets. We kick off the holiday season with the Lighting of the Tree which occurs on the Saturday immediately following Thanksgiving each year. The festivities bring a crowd of several hundred people, where the streets are blocked off and the heart of downtown becomes a street party that ends with the lighting of the tree. Festivities include: the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and their friends who welcome children for pictures inside the Home Bank, a North Pole Playground with rides and fun activities for the kids and food vendors lining the streets. We end the night with the official countdown to the tree lighting, which takes place with pyrotechnics synchronized to Christmas carols. It’s a truly magical event.

Click here for more

MERIDIAN

When: At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28

Where: City Hall

The official Tree Lighting Ceremony helps ring in the holiday season as the City of Meridian lights up our 34-foot animated Christmas tree.

RIDGELAND

When: Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Where: The Plaza at Old Town Crossing, Jackson Street

Hear Christmas music, welcome Santa, make holiday crafts, and countdown to the lighting of the tree! The evening is presented by The Historical Society of Ridgeland and sponsored by Visit Ridgeland.

Click here for more.

OLIVE BRANCH

When: Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30

Where: 9133 Goodman Road at the Wesson House

Includes Wesson House tours, live Christmas music, visits with Santa, and free hot chocolate.

Click here for more

HATTIESBURG

When: Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30

Where: Town Square Park, 258 Buschman St

Kick off the holiday season with the Christmas Parade hosted by Hattiesburg Jaycees and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, both taking place in Downtown Hattiesburg. This year’s tree-lighting theme is “Everlasting Light.”

The parade will begin at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting to take place at 7:25 p.m. (or immediately following the end of the parade). To conclude the night, several downtown Hattiesburg businesses will be open.

Click here for more

COLUMBIA

When: Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Main Street, Columbia

Kick off the holiday season with a magical night centered around the lighting of over thousands of Christmas lights decorating downtown! Gather with your family and friends on Main Street as the sky darkens and anticipation builds. Stores and restaurants stay open late with special holiday treats. Live music fills the air along with the scent of hot chocolate and popcorn. At 6:30 PM, Mayor McKenzie leads the countdown until our downtown glows with Christmas magic! As the switch is flipped, dazzling displays throughout downtown spring to life. Trees and lampposts wrapped in twinkling lights, storefronts adorned with wreaths and garland, and a Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn all create a spectacular backdrop for the holidays.

Click here for more