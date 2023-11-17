Former Mississippi high school art teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student Published 10:33 am Friday, November 17, 2023

A former art teacher at a Mississippi high school turned herself into police Monday after an accusation that she sent inappropriate photos to a student while employed at school.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that former Water Valley High School teacher Emily Swinkowski, 27, has been charged with enticement of a child and child exploitation.

District Attorney Jay Hale told WTVA that police started investigating after the allegation arose several weeks ago that Swinkowski had sent photos of herself to a 16-year-old student.

The police were notified when another student reportedly found out what happened and informed the school principal.

Swinkowski has resigned from her position at the school and is currently out on $50,000 bond.