Former Mississippi high school art teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

Published 10:33 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Emily Swinkowski

A former art teacher at a Mississippi high school turned herself into police Monday after an accusation that she sent inappropriate photos to a student while employed at school.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that former Water Valley High School teacher Emily Swinkowski, 27, has been charged with enticement of a child and child exploitation.

District Attorney Jay Hale told WTVA that police started investigating after the allegation arose several weeks ago that Swinkowski had sent photos of herself to a 16-year-old student.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The police were notified when another student reportedly found out what happened and informed the school principal.

Swinkowski has resigned from her position at the school and is currently out on $50,000 bond.

More News

Mississippi woman found guilty in scheme to hire assasin in murder-for-hire plot

Officials looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fired off ‘dozens’ of bullets in Mississippi neighborhood

Mississippi woman accused in exploitation of vulnerable adult case

Mississippi man lands on county’s most wanted list

Print Article