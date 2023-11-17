Mississippi woman accused in exploitation of vulnerable adult case
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 17, 2023
A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
On Nov. 9, 2023, detectives with the Oxford Police Department received a report about the exploitation case.
After investigation, Mallorie Percell, 31, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person.
Percell was taken before a municipal court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.
The Oxford Police Department thanked the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in this case.