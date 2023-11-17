Mississippi woman found guilty in scheme to hire assasin in murder-for-hire plot Published 7:48 am Friday, November 17, 2023

A jury took less than an hour to deliberate and find a Mississippi woman guilty of attempted murder in a 2022 murder-for-hire scheme.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Shameka Hall, 43, was found guilty in Forrest County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Hall was arrested by Hattiesburg Police in November 2022 after Hall reportedly approached her stepbrother with her plan to hire him as an assassin to kill a victim she said was causing her problems.

Hall’s victim was reportedly part of a love triangle.

Hall’s stepbrother went to the police, who helped him capture Hall on video planning her murder-for-hire scheme.

The jury watched a 38-minute video, captured by a hidden camera, showing Hall and her stepbrother discussing the murder-for-hire scheme.

The judge in the case ordered that Hall be remanded to the custody of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office while a pre-sentencing investigation was being conducted. Her sentencing date will be set at a later time.