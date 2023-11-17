Officials looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fired off ‘dozens’ of bullets in Mississippi neighborhood Published 5:43 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Mississippi police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after he reportedly fired off dozens of rounds of bullets, damaging homes and cars.

Keyon Walker is wanted for aggravated assault related to a shooting that happened in early November at at Washington and Green Streets in Macon.

Officials say Walker should be considered armed and dangerous and could still be in the Noxubee County area.

During the shooting, numerous homes and cars were damaged by bullets, after dozens of rounds were shot off.

If you have any information about where Walker could be, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151 or Macon police at (662)726-5847.